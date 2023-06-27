New Delhi, Jun 27 (PTI) The Department of Health and Family Welfare under the Union Health Ministry has received the winner's award for the highest single-Bid procurements in 2022-23 fiscal at the government's Kreta Vikreta Gaurav Samman Samaroh, 2023.

The event was organised by Government e-Marketplace under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry on Monday.

Rajiv Wadhawan, an advisor at the Department of Health and Family Welfare received the award from Union Minister of Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goya at a function at Vanijya Bhawan, according to an official statement.

These awards aim to celebrate those who share the vision of a transparent, inclusive and efficient public procurement landscape in India.

"The Ministry of Health has taken the lead in operationalising the prime minister's vision of Make in India and procuring through the government e-marketplace," the statement said.

As part of this effort, the Vaccine Procurement Cell of the health ministry onboarded domestic vendors and invited bids for 780 lakh doses of Pneumococcal Conjugate Vaccine in April 2022 for use under the Universal Immunization Programme efficiently and transparently, it said.

"In the financial year 2022-23, the Department of Health and Family Welfare has displayed exemplary commitment towards enhancing the credibility of public procurement procedures by consistently relying on government e-marketplace to conduct business in the national procurement market," the statement said.

