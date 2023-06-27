Mumbai, June 27: When three sloth bears attacked a farmer couple at their farm, a woman showed incredible bravery and foresight to save her husband's and her brother's life. All three bears beat a retreat when the woman attacked one of them with an axe, while one bear was subsequently discovered dead nearby.

The woman's husband and brother are receiving treatment at the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) Hubballi for significant wounds they have sustained. Bear Attacks Three in Tamil Nadu Forest, Leaves Them Seriously Injured; Scary Video Goes Viral.

According to reports, sloth bears frequently invade farmlands in search of food and water, especially in regions close to woods.

On Saturday, three sloth bears broke onto the farmland belonging to Razaq Nalaband, 30, of Mundagod village, and Basirsab Savadatti, 45, of Basavanakatti, and attacked them while they were working.

When Sabina, 35, noticed that her husband and brother were being attacked while she was working on a nearby farm, she intervened without delay. Sabina is the wife of Basirsab and a member of the Konanakere Gram Panchayat.

I instantly grabbed an axe and ran to the scene after watching my husband and brother being mauled by the sloth bears while I was still in disbelief, Sabina described the terrifying encounter. I whacked one bear hard with the axe, even as my husband and brother started pelting stones at the other two, she added.

The axe hit caused the bear to suffer serious injuries, and the other two bears also fled the area. Bear Attack Video: Mountain Climber Fights Off Bear While Hanging From Rock Ledge At Mount Futago in Japan, Heart-Stopping Moments Caught on Camera.

I don't know what caused me to respond the way I did, but happily, both my husband and brother are now safe, Sabina said.

