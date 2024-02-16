New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): As the country faces an alarming toll of over 1 million annual deaths attributed to tobacco use, Director General of Health Services (DGHS) Dr Atul Goel on Friday stressed the need for a concerted effort across various sectors to tackle the deep-rooted tobacco use in the society.

Speaking at the inaugural session of the Sixth National Conference on Tobacco or Health, themed "Towards Tobacco-Free India: An Audacious Race Against Time," Dr Goel also highlighted the critical role of multisectoral intervention in combating the tobacco menace.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Slits Wife's Throat Over Suspicion of Her Character in Ghaziabad.

He also underlined India's position as the 4th largest global producer of tobacco in 2021, highlighting the magnitude of the challenge.

Health experts and policymakers also hold discussions on combating the tobacco menace at the conference.

Also Read | Elephant Attack in Wayanad: Eco-Tourism Worker Trampled to Death by Wild Tusker in Kerala; Second Death in Less Than a Week.

Addressing the conference, Dr Professor Sutapa B Neogi, Director of IIHMR Delhi, President, 6th National Conference on Tobacco or Health, highlighted the grim reality of tobacco use in India, where more than 1 million people die each year from tobacco-related illnesses.

She stressed the importance of uniting to combat the dual burden of smoking and smokeless tobacco, which currently affects nearly 29 per cent of Indian adults.

The conference, serving as a platform for professionals, researchers, and policymakers, aims to exchange knowledge and best practices in tobacco control.

Prof Neogi emphasized the need for collective action to drive impactful change in tobacco control policies and practices.

Adding his perspective, Prof K Srinath Reddy, Honorary Distinguished Professor and Goodwill Ambassador of PHFI for Public Health Partnerships, exhorted for adaptive strategies and legislative measures to counter the tobacco industry's relentless creativity in introducing new products.

He emphasized the imperative need for collective action to combat the parasitic and water-consuming nature of tobacco cultivation, advocating for continued efforts to counteract the industry's influence on health professionals and policymakers.

The pressing concerns were further highlighted by Dr L Swasticharan, Additional DDG in the Directorate General and Director (EMR), Directorate General of Health Services, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, who expressed alarm over the involvement of youth in tobacco consumption and the resultant global impact.

Stressing the economic burden and the imperative to strengthen measures such as the NTCP and WHO-MPOWER initiative, he underscored the importance of multi-sectoral action at the national, state, and district levels to prioritize tobacco taxation and raise funds for a smoke-free India.

Dr Yutaro Setoya, Team Lead for NCDs and Comorbidities at the WHO India Country Office, reinforced the urgency to address the increasing burden of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) in India, primarily attributed to tobacco use.

With a WHO report indicating a 30% reduction in tobacco use in India, Dr Setoya commended the country's efforts while emphasizing the need for holistic eradication strategies and prevention initiatives targeted at the youth.

Dr Jagdish Kaur, Regional Advisor for Tobacco Free Initiatives at the World Health Organization's South-East Asia Regional Office (WHO-SEARO), says, "There is an urgent need for comprehensive policies to regulate surrogate advertisements of tobacco products, particularly smokeless tobacco.

These policies should not only be formulated but also implemented effectively to curb the insidious promotion of tobacco in various forms. Such regulations are crucial to protect public health and prevent the exploitation of loopholes in advertising regulations."

As India navigates the complex landscape of combating tobacco use, these experts collectively advocated for concerted and sustained efforts towards a healthier, tobacco-free future, underscoring the imperative to safeguard the nation's youth and prioritize public health. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)