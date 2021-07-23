New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) The health ministry is aware of media reports about "some" controversy around contracts and regulatory approvals for supply of Covaxin to Brazil, but this relates exclusively to an agreement between a commercial entity Bharat Biotech and another country, Lok Sabha was told on Friday.

Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar stated this in a written reply to a question on whether the government has received reports about a "huge" controversy between Bharat Biotech and the Brazilian government over the supply of Rs 2 crore worth of anti-Covid vaccine Covaxin.

"The health ministry is aware of media reports of some controversy around contracts and regulatory approvals for supply of Covaxin to Brazil. This, however, relates exclusively to an agreement between a commercial entity i.e. M/s Bharat Biotech and a foreign country," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)