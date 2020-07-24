Puducherry, Jul 24 (PTI) Puducherry Health Minister Malladi Krishna Rao and three other ruling Congress legislators staged a walkout during the address by Lt Governor Kiran Bedi to the territorial assembly on Friday, protesting her alleged reprimanding of Health staff over COVID-19 management.

As soon as she rose to read out her address, Rao and three other MLAs announced boycott and walked out of the House registering protest against Bedi pulling up senior doctors and health staff over COVID-19 management in the union territory recently.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Rainfall Hits Delhi-NCR, Causes Waterlogging in Low-Lying Areas; IMD Predicts More Downpour.

The three MLAs were Parliamentary Secretary K Lakshminarayanan, government whip R K R Anandaraman and T Jayamoorthy.

Towards the fag end of Bedi's address, all the three opposition AIADMK legislators led by A Anbalagan staged a walkout to register their protest against her 'belated address' instead of making customary address on the opening day of the current session on July 20.

Also Read | COVID-19 Patient Jumps Off Fifth Floor of Building at AIIMS Patna: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 24, 2020.

In her address, Bedi said the government led by Chief Minister V Narayanasamy continues to be focussed on the socio- economic development of the people of the union territory with specific emphasis on protecting vulnerable sections of the society.PTI Cor SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)