Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], February 22 (ANI): Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Saturday visited the ongoing 2025 Mahakumbh in Prayagraj with his family.

He was received by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, where both leaders took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam (confluence of Ganga, Yamuna and the mythical Saraswati).

Nadda along with Yogi Adityanath and Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak offered prayers at Sangam, taking part in 'pooja' rituals. The BJP national president, also performed aarti.

Earlier, Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar visited Prayagraj and participated in the Mahakumbh 2025. In the visuals, Arlekar took a boat ride along with his family and had a look at the immense beauty of Triveni Sangam. The Kerala Governor also spoke to the media after the boat ride and praised the Yogi Adityanath government.

Arlekar thanked CM Yogi for reviving the old traditions of the country and stated that he would pray to 'Mother Ganga' for the national unity and development of the nation.

"We have revived the old traditions of the nation and for this, I thank Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath...Devotees from across the country are participating in the Maha Kumbh...I pray to Mother Ganga for the development and national unity of the nation," the Kerala Governor said.

The Mahakumbh 2025 will conclude on February 26 and as per CM Yogi Adityanath, between January 13 to February 22, 60 crore devotees took holy dip at the Triveni Sangam in Prayagraj. Yogi stated that the whole world is praising Mahakumbh but those who do not like the development of the country and are constantly trying to defame the event are making negative comments.

Adityanath on Saturday targeted the Opposition and said that the Mahakumbh has shown the mirror to those who raise questions on good work and act as a barrier in the path of good initiatives.

Addressing a gathering here today, CM Yogi emphasized that the Mahkumbh being held in Prayagraj is enough to understand the potential of Uttar Pradesh.

"Between 13 January and 22 February, more than 60 crore devotees have taken a holy dip in Triveni Sangam. The whole world is praising Mahakumbh's power. Those who do not like development, who do not like the potential of our country and our state, are constantly trying to defame (Mahakumbh) by making negative comments... Prayagraj Mahakumbh has shown the mirror to those opponents who raise questions on good work and act as a barrier in the path of good initiatives," he said. (ANI)

