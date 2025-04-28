Sambhal, Apr 28 (PTI) A court on Monday posted the next hearing of the petition claiming that the Shahi Jama Masjid in Sambhal was originally a Harihar Mandir on July 3.

The matter was listed for hearing before Civil Judge (Senior Division) Aditya Singh at the Chandausi court.

Also Read | 'Who Is the SP, What You Doing?': Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Loses Cool at Police Officer After BJP Workers Attempt to Disrupt His Speech During Protest Rally (Watch Video).

Advocate for the Hindu side Shrigaopal Sharma said that the Jama Masjid management committee was required to submit a written statement in the matter but failed to do so.

"We prayed before the court to close their opportunity to file the statement," Sharma said, adding that the court has now scheduled the next hearing for July 3.

Also Read | Father Dies Celebrating Daughter's UPSC Success: Prahlad Khandare, Retired Officer, Dies of Heart Attack While Celebrating Mohini's Success in Yavatmal.

On the other hand, advocate for the Shahi Jama Masjid management committee, Shakeel Ahmad Warsi, said that the court adjourned the hearing without conducting any substantial proceedings on Monday.

The petition claiming that the Shahi Jama Masjid was once a Harihar Mandir was filed before the Civil Judge (Senior Division) on November 19 last year. Since then, hearings were held on November 19, November 29, January 8, and March 5.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)