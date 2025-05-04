Jaipur, May 4 (PTI) Heatwave conditions abated in parts of Rajasthan on Sunday after a western disturbance lowered day temperatures by 2-7 degrees Celsius.

Sikar recorded the maximum of 20 mm rainfall from Saturday evening to Sunday evening, while a few other places also recorded light rain in the last 24 hours.

The highest day temperature was recorded at 39.7 degrees Celsius in Chittorgarh, according to Met report. This was followed by Barmer and Jaisalmer where the day temperature was 39.6 degrees Celsius.

Owing to back-to-back western disturbances, thunderstorms and rain are likely to continue in the state for the next four to five days, the Met report said.

Moderate to heavy rain with thunderstorms are likely in some parts of southwest Rajasthan from May 4-7, while there is a possibility of heavy rain in some places of Barmer, Jalore and surrounding districts from May 5-7, it said.

There is no possibility of heatwaves in the state for the next one week, the report said.

