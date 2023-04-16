Kolkata, Apr 16 (PTI) The Meteorological department on Sunday forecast that heatwave conditions will prevail in some parts of Gangetic West Bengal till April 19, with discomforting weather continuing to affect the denizens.

Panagarh in Paschim Bardhanman recorded the day's highest temperature in the state at 42.6 degrees Celsius, while Kolkata's maximum temperature touched 39.8 degrees C.

Forecasting heatwave conditions in some parts of Gangetic West Bengal, the Met department said that day temperatures in the southern districts are likely to rise further, which are already hovering above 40 degrees C mark at several places.

Streets wore a deserted look and there was less public transport on the roads, both in Kolkata and in other towns in south Bengal, as most people chose to stay indoors, taking advantage of a Sunday, to escape the oppressive heat and discomforting weather.

Denoting heatwave conditions, temperatures five degrees Celsius above normal were recorded in Dum Dum (41.2), Sriniketan (42.3) and Bardhaman (42), the Met data said.

Stating that the hot and dry weather may affect human health and also the agricultural sector, IMD's eastern region head Sanjib Bandopadhyay advised people to take precautions, like drinking sufficient water and trying to remain indoors from 11 am to 4 pm.

The West Bengal government has notified closure of educational institutions in the state, except the hill districts of Darjeeling and Kalimpong, for one week or until further orders from April 17 due to the prevailing heatwave situation.

