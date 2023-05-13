New Delhi [India], May 13 (ANI): Heatwave conditions are likely over some pockets of Delhi, West Rajasthan, Haryana, South West Uttar Pradesh, West Madhya Pradesh, Vidharbha, Madhya Maharashtra, and Gujarat on Saturday, according to India Meteorological Department.

On Sunday, Western Madhya Pradesh and Vidharbha are likely to experience heatwave conditions.

Heatwave is a condition of air temperature which becomes fatal to the human body when exposed, according to IMD.

The heat wave is considered if the maximum temperature of a station reaches at least 40 degree Celsius or more for plains and at least 30 degree Celsius or more for hilly regions.

Separately, cyclone Mocha which is currently around north-northwest of Port Blair is very likely to move north-northeastwards and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox's Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar), close to Sittwe (Myanmar) around Sunday noon as a with a maximum wind speed of 150-160 kmph gusting to 175 kmph. (ANI)

