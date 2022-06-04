Bhubaneswar, Jun 4 (PTI) A searing heatwave roasted parts of western Odisha on Saturday even as overcast skies gave some respite to the coastal region from the blazing sun, the weather office said.

At least 13 weather stations recorded a maximum of over 40 degrees Celsius, out of which eight saw the temperature climbing to 43 degrees or above, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said.

Heatwave conditions prevailed over Bolangir, Boudh, Subarnapur, Bargarh, Sambalpur and Jharsuguda districts, according to a bulletin.

The blistering heat baked Bolangir as the maximum rose to 45 degrees in the district headquarters, the highest in the state, and 44.8 degrees in Titilagarh, a bulletin stated.

Sambalpur recorded 44.7 degrees Celsius, followed by 44.5 in Subarnapur. The mercury climbed by two notches above average to settle at 43.6 in Jharsuguda, while it was 43 degrees each in Nuapada and Bargarh.

The temperature in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack was 35.7 and 35.6 degrees, respectively, two levels below normal, the department said.

The weather office issued a yellow warning of heatwave in Bolangir, Boudh, Subarnapur and Bargarh for the next two days. It denotes that the heat is tolerable, but there is a slight health concern for vulnerable sections like the elderly and infants.

There will be no significant change in the maximum temperature over the next four-five days, the weather office said.

Isolated to scattered rain with thunderstorms is likely in Odisha over the next five days under the influence of an east-west trough and strong southwesterly winds from the Bay of Bengal, it said.

