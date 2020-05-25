India News | Heatwave Sweeps Odisha, 13 Places Record Temp Above 40 Degree Celsius

Bhubaneswar, May 25 (PTI) With intense heatwave conditions sweeping across Odisha the temperature soared above 40 degree Celsius in at least 13 places in the state on Monday, the MeT Centre here said.

As the mercury level jumped in all regions, Talcher town in the coal belt turned out to be the hottest place in the state recording a maximum temperature of 44.9 degree Celsius on Monday, the Meteorological Centre here said.

The intense heatwave conditions are likely to prevail for the next four days in most parts of the state, particularly in the western region, it said

Talcher was closely followed by Bolangir which recorded 44.8 degree Celsius, while the mercury stood at 44.6 degree in Bhawanipatna, 44.2 degree in Jharsuguda, 43.5 degree Celsius at Angul, 43.4 degree in Sambalpur and 43.3 degree Celsius at Hirakud the MeT centre said.

The maximum temperature was recorded at 43.2 degree Celsius at Boudh, 42.2 degree in Sonepur, 42 degree in Malkangiri, 41.4 degree at Phulbani, 41 degree in Titilagarh and 40.5 degree Celsius in Sundargarh, it said,

In view of the heatwave conditions, the state government has already asked the Collectors of all the districts to remain prepared and take precautionary measures to deal with the situation.

Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) PK has written to Collectors of all the 30 districts asking them to ensure precautionary measures for tackling the situation as the temperature has shot up in different parts of the state. PTI

