Earthquake in Manipur: 5.5 Magnitude Quake Hits Moirang, Tremors Felts in Assam, Meghalaya, Mizoram

Earthquake. (Photo Credits: PTI)

Moirang, May 25: An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 on the Ritcher Scale hit the North-East state of Manipur. According to news agency ANI, the tremors were felt at 8:12 pm on Monday. The epicentre of the quake was in Manipur's Moirang. Till now, no injuries and collateral damage have been reported. The depth of the quake was 27.5 kilometres. Earthquake in Manipur: 5.2 Magnitude Quake Hits Senapati District, No Loss of Life.

Tremors were also felt in Guwahati and other parts of Assam, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Manipur, Mizoram. Earthquake in Manipur: Quake of Magnitude 3.6 Jolts East of Ukhrul.

ANI tweet:

An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.5 on the Richter Scale hit 15 km West of Moirang in Manipur at 20:12 hours today: National Center for Seismology (NCS) — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

A similar earthquake was reported shook East of Ukhrul, Manipur on Friday, May 22. "An earthquake with a magnitude of 3.6 on the Richter Scale hit 43 km East of Ukhrul, Manipur today at 03:26 am," the statement from NCS read.