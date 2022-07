Kozhikode (Ker), Jul 14 (PTI) Incessant rains and unprecedented winds have wreaked havoc in northern Kerala in the last few days with rivers overflowing in parts of Kasaragod, Kozhikode and Wayanad districts necessitating shifting of people to shelters.

Also Read | Daler Mehndi, Punjabi Singer, Gets Two-Year Jail Term in 2003 Human Trafficking Case,.

As many as 427 people, including two pregnant women, seven children and one differently-abled person, have been shifted to eight rehabilitation camps opened in Wayanad district, official sources said.

Also Read | NIRF 2022 Rankings: Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan To Announce List of India’s Top Institutes on July 15.

Heavy rains were reported in the northernmost district of Kasaragod where Tejaswini and Madhuvahini rivers have been overflowing since early this week causing flooding in many parts of the district.

The Malappuram district authorities have issued a warning that water levels in Punnapuzha, Karakodan and Kalakkan rivers are likely to increase as heavy downpour has been reported in Gudalur and Nadukani region in the western ghats.

Many trees were uprooted in the heavy rains and winds that played spoilsport in Kavilumpara in Kuttiadi town in Kozhikode district.

An alert has also been issued to residents on the banks of Chaliyar river after the water level rose, officials said.

A 24-hour control room has been set up in Kozhikode collectorate and a warning has been issued to fishermen not to venture out for fishing.

The body of a fisherman, who drowned in the deep sea after the boat he was in capsized on Tuesday, was recovered early today from nearby Koyilandy.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological department has predicted heavy rainfall in the eastern region of Malabar.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) today issued an Orange alert in four districts -- Idukki, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod -- in the state for the day.

According to the Met department, heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Kasaragod, Kannur and Wayanad districts.

A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rains of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while orange alert means very heavy rains from 6 cm to 20 cm of rain. A yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 to 11 cm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)