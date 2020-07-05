Dharamsala (HP), Jul 5 (PTI) Rainfall occurred at many places in Himachal Pradesh in the last 24 hours, the meterological department said on Sunday.

Dharampur in the state was the wettest place after recording 54 mm rain followed by Palampur-50 mm, Dharamshala-48 mm, Mehre-43 mm, Nagrota Suriyan-42 mm, Jatton Barrage-41 mm, Kufri-38 mm, Baijnath and Aghar-37 mm each, Gaggal-36 mm, Shimla, Una and Jogindernagar-32 mm each, Nadaun-31 mm, Manali and RL-1700-27 mm each, Bharari-25 mm, Mandi and Naina Devi and Sujanpur Tira-24 mm each, Kothi-23 mm, Sundernagar-22 mm and Solan-21 mm of rainfall.

Meanwhile, heavy rain and high-speed winds did heavy damage in and around Dharamshala on Saturday night. Electric wires fell on the road and many trees got uprooted. The electric supply also remained disrupted.

Heavy damage due to the storm was reported from Nagrota Suriya, Jawali and the surrounding areas.

The weatherman has predicted heavy rainfall, thunderstorm and lightning at isolated places in the state on July 8 and 9.

The MeT also predicted rain with thunderstorm in almost all places of the state in the next eight days.

