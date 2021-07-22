New Delhi, July 22: The Indian Metrological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall in parts of Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on July 25-26.

"Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 22nd and 23rd which likely to increase to isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 25th and 26th July over these areas," tweeted IMD.

IMD, in its weather forecast bulletin, said that the western end of monsoon at mean sea level has moved slightly southward but still runs north of its normal position.

"It is likely to shift to the normal position during the next 3 days. Its eastern end now runs south of its normal position dipping to east-central Bay of Bengal. Under its influence, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy falls very likely over Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand on 22nd and 23rd and enhanced rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls on 25th and 26th July over these areas," it said.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted scattered to fairly widespread rainfall over plains of northwest India during the next three days with enhanced rainfall activity thereafter with isolated heavy to very heavy falls over Uttar Pradesh on July 25-26.

