Rudraprayag (Uttarakhand) [India], July 7 (ANI): Heavy rainfall in Rudraprayag and adjacent areas of Uttarakhand has increased the water flow in the Alaknanda river.

However, even after the heavy rainfall and increased water flow, the river is still flowing below the danger mark.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, July 07 2025: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

Meanwhile, in the neighbouring state, Himachal Pradesh, despite widespread rainfall and localised disruption to public utilities across, water levels in all major dams remain within safe operational limits, and hydroelectric power generation continues largely uninterrupted, according to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC).

In its Daily Dam Status Report issued at 10:00 am on July 6, the SEOC confirmed that "the current pond levels of all dams are within permissible operational limits", offering reassurance amid concerns over heavy inflows and potential flood risks in the state's river basins.

Also Read | Delhi Rains: Rainfall Disrupts Delhi-NCR Today; Traffic, Flight Operations Hit (Watch Videos).

Dams on the Beas, Satluj, Ravi, and Yamuna river systems, including major installations like Bhakra, Pong, Kol Dam, Nathpa Jhakri, and Chamera I-III, have maintained safe water levels despite high inflows due to monsoon rainfall.

Kol Dam recorded an inflow of 1,188 cumecs, with no spillway outflow, while its machine and emergency discharge flow stood at 734 cumecs, and the weather was reported as cloudy. Nathpa reported an inflow of 896 cumecs, with 528 cumecs discharged through spillways and 406 cumecs through power generation.

In the Satluj basin, both the Karcham and Bhaba dams are functioning normally. The Karcham dam, near its full reservoir level, is receiving 769 cumecs of inflow, with over 777 cumecs being discharged through the turbine and spillway systems. In the Ravi and Beas basins, plants such as Chamera I, II, III, Baira, and Larji are operating steadily. The Chamera I plant, for example, reported an inflow of 364 cumecs and released almost the same volume through its turbines.

However, Malana-II Hydroelectric Plant, located in Kullu district and severely affected by the flash flood on August 1, 2024, remains shut down, with its gates open. Parbati-II and Sainj projects are also currently non-operational due to shutdowns linked to high silt or maintenance.

"The dam inflows and discharge are being closely monitored, and there is no risk of overflow or emergency spill as of now," said an official from the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

"Despite monsoon inflows, generation activities continue, and no dam is currently above its danger mark", he further added.

With cloudy weather continuing in most districts and light rainfall in some catchment areas, the SEOC is maintaining a high alert and coordinating with all hydropower stations for real-time updates to preempt any contingency.

The SDMA has also warned residents in low-lying areas to remain cautious but assured that there is no immediate flood threat from any major dam. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)