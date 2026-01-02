Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 2 (ANI): Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla on Friday underscored the need for a collective and sustained effort to protect the youth from the growing menace of drug abuse. He said every citizen must take a pledge to neither consume drugs nor allow others to fall into addiction.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the Shimla Winter Carnival as the chief guest, the Governor said social participation and awareness were crucial to safeguarding the younger generation. Extending New Year greetings to the people of the state during the final cultural evening held on New Year's Day, he expressed hope that the new year would bring happiness, prosperity and peace to all. Lady Governor Janki Shukla was also present on the occasion.

Also Read | 'Gross Misuse': Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags AI Misuse on Social Media, Writes to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The Governor lauded the Shimla Winter Carnival as a vibrant reflection of Himachal Pradesh's rich cultural heritage, natural beauty and tradition of hospitality. He said the powerful performances by artists and the enthusiastic participation of local residents and tourists alike had turned the carnival into a major attraction. The third edition of the carnival, he noted, showcased a harmonious blend of music, dance, folk arts, traditional performances and modern expressions.

Shukla congratulated the Shimla Municipal Corporation and the organising committee for successfully hosting cultural and social awareness programmes, describing the carnival as more than just an event, a celebration of positive thinking and social responsibility. He said the festival had now become an identity of Shimla and Himachal Pradesh, providing a platform for local artists while strengthening the state's connection with visitors from across India and abroad.

Also Read | Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train Project Update: First Mountain Tunnel Breakthrough in High-Speed Train Corridor Achieved in Maharashtra's Palghar (Videos).

Emphasising environmental responsibility, the Governor said celebrations must go hand in hand with the protection of nature and preservation of cultural heritage. Cleanliness, greenery and balanced development, he added, were vital for future generations, and maintaining equilibrium between tourism, nature and tradition was essential.

Earlier, the Mayor of Shimla Municipal Corporation, Surendra Chauhan, felicitated the Governor and the First Lady. The Governor presented awards to the winners of Voice of Shimla Season-3, awarding Rs 51,000 to first prize winner Saurav Atri, Rs 31,000 to Poonam Pandit and Rs 21,000 to Subhash. He also released the carnival souvenir.

The evening featured performances by comedian Ehsaan Qureshi and Bollywood singer Hema Sardesai. Several dignitaries, including Shimla MLA Harish Janartha and senior district officials, were present. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)