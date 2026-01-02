New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], January 2 (ANI): Residents possessing Punjab Aadhaar cards and voter ID cards will be provided health insurance coverage of up to Rs 10 lakh by the state government. The scheme will be formally launched on January 15 by Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Most beneficiaries will receive their health cards within the next three to four months. Under the scheme, people will be able to avail of cashless treatment at more than 800 private and government hospitals across the state.

Also Read | Kerala Lottery Result Today 3 PM Live, Suvarna Keralam SK-34 Lottery Result of 02.01.2026, Watch Lucky Draw Winner List.

Reacting to the deaths caused by contaminated water in Indore, the Punjab Health Minister expressed sympathy with the affected families and said their treatment should be provided free of cost. He criticised the minister's conduct in the matter, calling it highly inappropriate. He said Indore had earlier been awarded the Clean City tag, but the current situation was deeply worrying.

Speaking about water safety in Punjab, the Health Minister said that in areas where uranium has been detected in groundwater, the state government has ensured the supply of treated canal water. He added that in regions facing water scarcity, drinking water is being supplied from neighbouring villages.

Also Read | 'Gross Misuse': Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi Flags AI Misuse on Social Media, Writes to IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Earlier, on Friday, Bhagwant Mann approved the launch of the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna, under which every family in the state will receive free, cashless medical treatment up to Rs 10 lakh.

The scheme is set to begin in January, with registration starting soon. Chief Minister Mann directed the health department to complete the necessary arrangements for launching the scheme.

Back in September this year, Mann announced the rollout of a state health insurance scheme under which every family in Punjab will be eligible for cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh.

Speaking about the initiative, Mann said the benefit would be provided through a 'CM Health Card', with the registration process beginning tomorrow."A few days ago, we announced that we would provide Rs 10 lakhs health insurance to every family in the state.

With the CM Health Card, people can access cashless treatment up to Rs 10 lakh. The registration for this scheme will start tomorrow. Under this health card, every citizen of Punjab will get free and better treatment," the Chief Minister said.

Mann added that the process will begin in Taran Taran and Barnala districts, where special health camps will be set up for two to three days."It will be a simple registration process using Aadhaar card, voter card or Passport," he explained. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)