Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], January 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal on Friday defended the investigation into the Ankita Bhandari murder case, stating that the state government had taken all necessary steps and that the Special Investigation Team (SIT) conducted a thorough probe into the matter.

Speaking to ANI, Uniyal said the government had acted promptly after the incident came to light. e further added that the investigation had also stood the test of judicial scrutiny.

"The government has already presented its full side in this matter. The government immediately constituted an SIT, after which a thorough investigation was conducted, and life imprisonment was also awarded in the trial court. The SIT's investigation is correct. When some people opposed this and went to the Supreme Court, the Supreme Court upheld the High Court's order and rejected their appeal," Uniyal stated.

Addressing the recent controversy of surrounding the case, the minister said that anyone with credible information should come forward and share it with the investigating agencies.

"If someone has evidence related to the case, then they should share it with the investigation agencies," he said.

Referring to an audio clip that recently surfaced, Uniyal alleged that attempts were being made to divert attention from the case.

"In the audio clip, they said it was a suicide. After giving punishment to the accused and doing everything, they are now making such statements. This means they want to divert the case...and want to protect the accused," he added.

The remarks come days after a fresh controversy erupted following a clip shared by Urmila Sanawar, actress and wife of former BJP MLA from Jwalapur (Haridwar), Suresh Rathore, in connection with the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

Minister Subodh Uniyal stated that earlier petitions seeking a CBI probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case had already been dismissed by the Nainital High Court and the Supreme Court.

Making serious allegations, he said that by demanding a CBI investigation, the Congress is attempting to help the three accused who are currently serving sentences in this murder case. (ANI)

