New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): Heavy rains lashed parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday, bringing relief from days of intense heat.

Waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of Delhi. Traffic also came to a standstill in many parts of the national capital following the heavy rainfall.

According to sources, due to bad weather in Delhi, a total of six flights have been diverted from IGI Airport, including two to Lucknow and four to Jaipur. The diversions were necessary as poor weather conditions impacted visibility and flight operations.

Meanwhile, Indigo Airlines issued a travel Advisory following the weather conditions.

"Delhi is still under a blanket of clouds, and the road traffic is moving at a gentler pace than usual. Waterlogging has been reported in parts of the city, especially on key airport routes. If you are travelling to the airport, we encourage you to plan ahead and check your flight status on our app and website before stepping out https://bit.ly/31paVKQ. Our teams are present and prepared to support you at every step of the way," Indigo posted on X.

In a post on X, AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj shared a video in which he claimed that waterlogging has occurred at Shalimar Bagh.

"See the condition of Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's own assembly, Shalimar Bagh," Saurabh Bhardwaj posted on X.

In another post on X, the AAP leader shared footage where he claimed that waterlogging has occurred in Delhi's Patparganj area.

Meanwhile, the devastating monsoon season in Himachal Pradesh has claimed 85 lives so far, with 54 deaths directly linked to rain-related disasters and 31 others lost to road accidents, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

In its cumulative loss report, the SDMA confirmed that natural calamities such as landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, and drowning incidents have been responsible for the bulk of the fatalities. Mandi district remains the worst-hit, reporting 17 deaths from rain-related causes.

As per the SDMA, other severely affected districts include Kangra (11), Hamirpur (5), and Kullu, Chamba, Shimla, Sirmaur, Una, Bilaspur, and Kinnaur with lower but significant numbers. The SDMA has also recorded 129 injuries and 34 missing persons in connection with these weather-induced disasters. (ANI)

