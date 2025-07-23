Bhubaneswar, Jul 23 (PTI) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday forecast heavy rainfall in several parts of Odisha till July 28.

In its mid-day bulletin, the Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre said a cyclonic circulation (remnant of tropical cyclone WIPHA) is expected over the north Bay of Bengal during the next 24 hours.

Under its influence, a low-pressure area would form over the same region, the bulletin said.

Under the impact of the system, heavy rainfall would occur in the districts of Koraput, Malkangiri, Nabarangpur, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Rayagada, and Keonjhar before 8.30 am on Thursday, Manorama Mohanty, director of Bhubaneswar Meteorological Centre, said.

Thunderstorms with lightning and winds (30-40 kmph) are also expected to occur in maximum parts of the state, excluding the southern region during the period, she said.

The IMD centre has issued an Orange warning (be prepared to take action) for Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Malkangiri and Koraput districts for Thursday.

Similarly, Yellow warning (be aware) has been issued for the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, and Angul, Mohanty said.

Thunderstorms with lightning and winds (30-40 kmph) are also expected in Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, and Gajapati districts, she added.

The director informed that the maximum impact of the expected lower pressure area would be experienced on July 25.

Extreme rainfall is expected to occur in Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar districts, she said, adding many parts of Odisha would experience heavy to normal rainfall on that day.

As the sea condition is expected to remain rough, the weather scientist has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea during July 24 to 27.

The state has recorded 2 per cent above normal rainfall during this monsoon season (June 1 to July 23), she said.

