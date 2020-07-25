Jaipur, July 25: Heavy to very heavy rains lashed parts of Rajasthan, with Marwar junction in Pali district recording the maximum rainfall at 15 cm in the last 24 hours till Saturday morning.

Pisangan (Ajmer), Riyanbari (Nagaur), Rupangarh (Ajmer), Merta city (Nagaur) and Ajmer recorded 14 cm, 13 cm, 12 cm, 10 cm and 9 cm rainfall respectively during this period.

Dabok (Udaipur), Barmer, Sikar, Jodhpur and Churu recorded 32 mm, 7.4 mm, 0.8 mm, 0.4 mm and 0.3 mm rainfall respectively, according to the Meteorological Department here. The department has predicted heavy rains at some places in the state during the next 24 hours.

Rainfall recorded below 15 mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5 mm is heavy, according to the India Meteorological Department.

