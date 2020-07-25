Jaipur, July 25: A memorandum was submitted to Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra by the state unit of Bharatiya Janata Party, demanding action against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot under section 124 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The call for penal action against Gehlot was in response to his "Raj Bhavan gherao" remark.

Gehlot, agitated after the Governor did not respond to his letter to convene an Assembly session, had on Friday said that the eight crore-strong population of Rajasthan will hit the streets and encircle the Raj Bhavan -- the official workplace and residence of the Governor. Ashok Gehlot Ups Ante Against BJP, Governor Over Rajasthan Political Crisis, Says 'Will Go to President If Needed'.

The Chief Minister had accused the Governor of not paying heed to his demand due to "pressure from the top". The ruling Congress has, in a veiled manner, accused the Governor of acting on behest of the BJP.

A delegation of BJP leaders led by state unit chief Satish Poonia and Leader of Opposition Gulab Chand Kataria visited the Raj Bhavan on Saturday and submitted a memorandum to Mishra.

As per section 124 of the IPC, under which action has been sought by them against Gehlot, a person could be sentenced to seven-year imprisonment for threatening the President of Governor of a state.

Memorandum Submitted to Governor by Rajasthan BJP

Rajasthan BJP submits memorandum to Governor stating that "Chief Minister's threat suggesting gherao of Raj Bhawan and expressing an inability of ensuring security is a clear violation under IPC section 124". pic.twitter.com/lKbPY2YQF5 — ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2020

The Governor, in a strongly-worded letter written to the CM last night, had marked his dissent over the gherao call issued by him. "What about my safety?" Mishra questioned, as he laid down six queries before Gehlot to explain why an Assembly session be called amidst a pandemic.

