Patna, Apr 30 (PTI) Heavy rains coupled with thunderstorms hit parts of Bihar on Sunday, in a major relief to the people from the sweltering heat.

More rains are likely in the state over the next two-three days, the weather office said.

A Yellow alert for rain and thunderstorm has been issued in parts of the state on Monday, it said.

The districts that witnessed rains on Sunday are Patna, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur, Begusarai, Vaishali, Buxar and Bhojpur, among others.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Buxar where the mercury rose to 37.1 degrees Celsius.

A temperature of 37 degrees Celsius was recorded in Sheikhpura, 36.8 degrees Celsius in Banka, and 35.5 degrees Celsius in Patna.

