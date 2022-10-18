Pune, Oct 17 (PTI) Heavy rains lashed several areas in Pune city in Maharashtra on Monday with the Shivaji Nagar area receiving around 81 mm of rainfall in just a couple of hours, as per the Met department.

Several areas such as Hadapsar, Market Yard, Sinhgad Road, NIBM, B T Kawade Road, and Katraj witnessed water-logging and inundation.

According to Fire Brigade, water gushed into several areas and a wall collapsed in the Parvati locality.

In some low-lying areas, vehicles were submerged in rainwater.

As per the IMD, in a couple of hours, Shivaji Nagar area witnessed 81 mm of rainfall.

