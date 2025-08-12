Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 12 (ANI): The continuous heavy rainfall over the past two days has triggered incidents of tree falls, landslides, and property damage in Shimla city and surrounding areas. On Monday night and early Tuesday morning, a large tree fell in the Tutikandi and Panjari areas, severely damaging four vehicles.

Former Tutikandi councillor Anand Kaushal, speaking to ANI at the spot, said that old and risky trees are a threat to the local residents.

Also Read | Who Is Minta Devi? All About '124-Year-Old' Voter Featuring on INDIA Bloc Leaders' T-Shirts in Protest Against Bihar SIR.

"As you can see, Shimla has been witnessing heavy rainfall for the past several days. Over the last three to four days, this relentless rain has loosened the soil, especially around old trees, causing them to fall. One tree fell here in Panjuri, damaging two cars and crushing a bike. Another tree has fallen in Tutikandi. Thankfully, there has been no loss of life, but people are scared that more may fall. There is one here that could fall anytime," Kaushal said.

"This is a forested area, and any tree could come down at any moment. When they fall, poles get broken. Four poles have already been damaged, and the power supply is disrupted. I strongly suggest that dangerous trees be cut down in advance to prevent damage to power lines and property. No government officials have arrived here yet. I am here on the spot; the Deputy Mayor is attending another programme. Power department officials have reached Tutikandi, and tree-cutting crews are expected to arrive here in 15-20 minutes. Power supply should be restored today itself." He added. Local resident Sidharth Sharma, whose car was damaged, also demands to clear risky trees.

Also Read | 'One Nation, One Election' Bill: Lok Sabha Extends Deadline for Joint Parliamentary Committee's Report.

"It has been raining heavily for the last two to three days. Last night, after 11 p.m., this tree fell and caused a lot of damage. My car has been crushed; branches have broken through the inside, the glass is shattered, and the rear is completely damaged. The tree's roots had weakened, which is why it fell. We thought this spot was safe because stones couldn't fall from the hillside here. If this happened despite our precautions, I can only imagine the risk in other spots. It is very painful to see this damage," Said Sidharth Sharma.

Another local resident, Jitendra, who also lost his vehicle, said that the risky trees are posing threats to children and others here.

"My car and bike have been completely damaged. The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. We had been saying for a long time that this tree should be cut down. Now what had to happen has happened. The fear remains because trees are falling across Shimla, and anything can happen anywhere," Jitender said.

"There has been no electricity since last night. Our former councillor is here, but no other officials are. Children also play in this area. Tomorrow, another accident could occur. Dangerous trees should be cut down as soon as possible," he said.According to the state disaster management authority, heavy rain and landslides have closed 395 roads in Himachal Pradesh, affected 669 Power Lines, and impacted 529 water schemes in the state. As per data available with the statedisaster authority so far, since June 20, the monsoon toll rises to 229, out of which 119 are Rain-Linked deaths and 110 died in Road Accidents. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)