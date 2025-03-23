New Delhi, Mar 23 (PTI) Heavy passenger congestion due to delay in the departure of multiple trains led to chaos at the New Delhi Railway Station on Sunday but there was "no stampede" or "stampede-like" situation, Railway officials said.

According to the police, no injury was reported. However, there was an extra rush at platform numbers 12 and 13 due to delay departure of a few trains.

Senior officials like Senior Commandant RPF and Station Director NDLS are present at the station for better management, a senior official from Railway board said.

There was heavy rush but no stampede or stampede like situation at NDLS, the railway official said, adding that protocol of taking unreserved passengers through holding area is being used.

Now, a few trains have left and the situation is under control, the police said.

Passengers were seen scaling the barricades and jumping queue.

The Delhi Police has implemented crowd management measures to prevent any untoward incident, they said.

