Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], February 28 (ANI): The north Indian hill state of Himachal Pradesh, which has been experiencing a prolonged dry spell, is finally witnessing a change in weather. Over the past few days, the dry spell has come to an end as snowfall has covered the higher reaches, while the lower regions have received rainfall.

This change is proving beneficial for both nature and the agricultural sector, particularly horticulture, which the lack of precipitation had severely impacted.

According to the state disaster management data, certain areas have received more than 2 feet of snowfall, significantly boosting the water supply in the region. However, the combination of snowfall and rainfall has also increased the risk of avalanches, especially in high-altitude areas where the snow remains loose and unstable.

Jagat Singh Negi, the revenue, horticulture, and tribal development minister of the State government, said that heavy rain and snowfall have disrupted normal life in the state.

"Due to the heavy snowfall, approximately 218 roads and three national highways have been closed. The tribal areas are the worst affected, with over 200 DTRs (distribution transformers) impacting the power supply, causing widespread power disruptions. Additionally, around 70 drinking water schemes have been affected, exacerbating difficulties for residents," said Jagat Singh Negi.

"Despite these challenges, snow-clearing operations are actively underway, with all available machinery deployed across the affected areas. Authorities had issued warnings through disaster management cells, ensuring preparedness before the heavy snowfall began," said Negi.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the Congress-led Himachal Pradesh government of misusing temple funds under the 'Sukh Ashray' scheme. Reacting to these allegations, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi strongly criticized the BJP, accusing the party of misleading the public.

"BJP tries to mislead people by distorting facts. The funds in question are not part of our 'Sukh Ashray' guarantee. If any organization or temple has funds, and we request them for public welfare, what is wrong with that?" Negi stated.

Negi further pointed out that during the COVID-19 crisis, the BJP government had also sought financial contributions.

"During the pandemic, the BJP government forcibly took money from various institutions. Now, they are playing politics over a similar request," he added.

He also criticised the BJP for its lack of support during the state's natural disasters.

"The devastation in Himachal Pradesh was massive; hundreds of lives were lost, thousands of homes were destroyed, and essential services like electricity and water were severely damaged. The total losses exceeded Rs10,000 crore. Yet, when we proposed in the Assembly to declare Himachal as a disaster-affected state, the BJP refused to support it. Neither did the central government provide any aid. BJP has always been against the interests of Himachal Pradesh." He further added.

Negi also commented on Rajani Patil's visit to Shimla, the newly appointed Himachal Pradesh Congress in-charge. Patil previously held this position and is now engaging in discussions regarding the restructuring of the Congress committees in the state.

"A few months ago, all district-level and block-level committees, except for the state president, were dissolved. Now, new committees need to be formed, and a detailed discussion on this is taking place. We have also been invited to this meeting," Negi said.

The meeting, scheduled for 3 PM today, will involve discussions with government representatives, ministers, and Congress leaders. Decisions on restructuring and future strategies will be taken based on these discussions.

The Congress government in Himachal Pradesh remains firm in its stance. It rejects the BJP's allegations while focusing on post-disaster recovery and political reorganisation. (ANI)

