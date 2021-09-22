Chandigarh, Sep 22 (PTI) The mortal remains of Major Anuj Rajput, who was killed along with his co-pilot when their helicopter crash-landed in a dense forest in Jammu and Kashmir, were consigned to flames with full military honours in Panchkula on Wednesday.

Wrapped in the tricolour, a coffin carrying his body was brought to the cremation ground in Panchkula from his home in the Haryana city near here, where a large number of people joined Army personnel to bid a tearful adieu to him.

Floral wreaths were laid and the last rites of Major Rajput were performed with full military honours, including a gun salute.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, who is the ruling BJP MLA from Panchkula, was also present when funeral was performed.

Earlier in the day, the Army officer's mortal remains were brought to his hometown, Panchkula.

The family members of Major Rajput, a bachelor who had turned 28 just a few days ago, were inconsolable when the body reached their Panchkula home.

Major Rohit Kumar and Major Rajput were on a training sortie when their Cheetah helicopter crash-landed in Shiv Garh Dhar near Patnitop in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, resulting in grave injuries. Both the pilots succumbed to the injuries at Command Hospital, Udhampur where they had been evacuated for treatment.

