Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 9 (ANI): A private air travel service company on Saturday launched a helicopter ride service in Vijayawada.

For a price of Rs 3,500 per person, people will be able to take a round trip starting from Indira Gandhi Stadium and fly above Prakasam Barrage, Bhavani Island and hills surrounding Vijayawada. For children 2 years and below the service is free.

This move comes as an addition to boost the tourism industry in Andhra Pradesh amid the festive season.

Srikanth, Managing Partner at Sunrise Air Charter told ANI that they collaborated with Thumby Aviation in Karnataka to start this fun ride. "Our motto is to fulfil the dreams of common people who wish to ride a helicopter," he said.

Assuring that the ride would be safe and joyful, he urged people to come and experience it.

"For a 6 minutes ride, it costs Rs 3,500 and for a 15 minutes ride, it would cost Rs 6,000," said Srikanth.

The ride started on Saturday and will last till October 17. The organisers are ready to extend the service provided the response from the public is satisfactory. (ANI)

