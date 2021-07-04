New Delhi [India] July 4 (ANI): Delhi Airport Customs on Saturday intercepted a courier parcel during checking at New Courier Terminal (Delhi airport) in the national capital.
During the examination, the heroin was found concealed in a very sophisticated manner.
Coming from one African address, the consignment was bound for an address at Delhi NCR.
The follow-up actions are in progress. (ANI)
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)