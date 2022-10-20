New Delhi, Oct 20 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency on Thursday recovered Rs 1.27 crore cash during searches at the premises of Amritpal Singh, a key suspect in a case of smuggling of 102-kg heroin through the Attari border in April, officials said.

The consignment of heroin was hidden in the licorice roots (Mulethi) by suppliers based in Afghanistan, they said.

Also Read | Rajasthan High Court Grants 15-Day Parole To Rape Convict To Get His Wife Pregnant.

During the searches at the premises of Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, the agency also recovered digital devices and documents, it said in a statement.

The agency has also arrested Vipin Mittal, proprietor of Shri Balaji Trading Co, Razi Haider Zaidi and Asif Abdullah for their alleged involvement in heroin trade.

Also Read | Odisha Shocker: Man Kills Wife in Fit of Rage, Buries Body in Backyard in Sambalpur.

The NIA had also detected financial transactions between Zaidi and Singh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)