Ferozepur, Dec 25 (PTI) The BSF on Saturday said it has seized 11 packets of heroin worth Rs 55 crore in the international market from an area along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab.

The seizure was made by Border Security Force troops near the Barreke border outpost, officials said.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi to Address Public Meeting in Himachal Pradesh’s Mandi on December 27.

The consignment was found during a BSF search operation during the wee hours, they said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)