Kolkata, Oct 24 (PTI) Kolkata Police has seized over 4 kg of heroin from a goods vehicle in Garden Reach area of the city, and arrested two persons in this connection.

Acting on a tip-off, a team intercepted the vehicle on Friday night and seized heroin weighing 4.20 kg, worth around Rs 20 crore in the international market, a senior police officer said.

Also Read | Mumbai Couple Held in Qatar for Drugs, NCB to Take Diplomatic Route to Bring Back Couple Jailed in Doha for Smuggling Drugs 'Unintentionally'.

"It was kept concealed inside the vehicle. The duo were trying to smuggle the drug. We are investigating the matter," she said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)