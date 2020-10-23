Champhai (Mizoram) [India], October 23 (ANI): One person was arrested and about 119 grams of heroin worth Rs 4.7 lakh was seized by the Assam Rifles troops in Mizoram's Champhai district on Friday.

According to the Assam Rifles, the drug peddler apprehended was handed over to the Police.

Also Read | Bengaluru Rains: Flood-Like Situation in Parts of City, Videos Show Waterlogging in Several Areas.

"AssamRifles troops in Mizoram apprehended a drug peddler from general area Zokhawthar in Champhai district on 22 Oct recovering 119 gms of Heroin (worth approx Rs 4.7 Lakhs). Apprehended and recovered contraband handed over to the Police," they tweeted. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)