Guwahati, Jul 20 (PTI) Two persons have been arrested and heroin worth over Rs 6 crore has been seized from their possession in Assam's Cachar district, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

"Based on credible intelligence, an anti-narcotics operation was carried out by @cacharpolice at Saptagram area under Dholai police station," Sarma said in an X post late on Saturday evening.

He said 1.22 kg of heroin worth Rs 6.22 crore was seized in the operation.

"Two were arrested in this regard. Kudos to @assampolice," Sarma added.

