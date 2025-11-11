Gurugram (Haryana) [India], November 11 (ANI): Police said they have maintained a high alert in Gurugram and are reviewing the security program in the wake of the deadly blast in a car near Red Fort in the National Capital killed eight people and injured many others.

"High alert has been maintained in Gurugram. As soon as the incident yesterday was reported, a meeting was held, and all the DCPs were given responsibility for their respective areas... Our security program is being reviewed and updated every hour... An integrated Command and Control Centre has been established at the mini secretariat, where officers from all departments are coordinating... "

Also Read | MNS To Be Included in MVA? Maharashtra Congress Chief Harshvardhan Sapkal Says No Proposal Yet To Include Raj Thackeray-Led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena Into the Alliance.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired another round of high-level security review meeting on Tuesday to assess the situation following the deadly blast in Delhi that claimed eight lives and left several others injured a day ago.

The meeting started at 3 pm at the Ministry of Home Affairs' office at Kartavya Bhawan.

Also Read | Delhi Blast: Karan Johar, Sidharth Malhotra, Nushrratt Bharuccha Express Grief Over Red Fort Metro Tragedy (View Posts).

The meeting was conducted after a break of over two hours. The first round of meetings took place at the Home Minister's residence at 11 am.

The meeting was then attended by Home Secretary Govind Mohan, Director of the Intelligence Bureau Tapan Deka, Director General of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) Sadanand Vasant Date, and Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golchha. Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat also joined the meeting virtually.

The review comes amid heightened security concerns in the national capital as multiple agencies probe the explosion that occurred around 7 pm in a Hyundai i20 car near a traffic signal between Gates 1 and 4 of the Red Fort Metro Station.

Soon after the blast, Shah had spoken to the Delhi Police Commissioner and the Intelligence Bureau Director, directing a coordinated, multi-agency investigation involving the NIA, NSG, FSL, and Delhi Police.

All agencies have been instructed to conduct a comprehensive investigation into the nature and cause of the explosion and submit a detailed report as soon as possible.

After the conclusion of the first round of meetings, the Ministry of Home Affairs handed over the investigation into the case to the NIA, considering it a possible act of terror.

The decision comes amid growing concerns over the nature and links of the explosion.

The NIA will take over the probe formally from the Delhi Police and examine all aspects of the case, including the materials used in the blast and possible terror links.

Earlier, a post-blast investigation team of the National Security Guard (NSG) had collected forensic evidence from the site along with the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team.

The transfer of the case to the NIA indicates the Centre's intent to ensure a comprehensive and coordinated investigation into the incident.

Sources said the security review also focused on the progress of the investigation into the explosion as well as on a possible link with the seizure of a huge cache of explosive materials from Faridabad on Monday.

A team from the FSL and the NIA revisited the blast site on Tuesday morning to collect additional forensic evidence.

The NIA will soon register a First Information Report in the case and take over all the evidence collected by the Delhi Police as per procedure. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)