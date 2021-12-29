Puducherry (Puducherry) [India], December 29 (ANI): Madras High Court on Wednesday ordered a ban on liquor sale in Puducherry from 10 pm on December 31 till 1 am on January 1.

The vacation bench of Madras High Court with Justices S Vaidyanathan and D Bharatha Chakravarthy heard a petition seeking a ban on celebrations to contain the spread of COVID-19 in view of the emergence of the Omicron variant.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 923 New COVID-19 Cases in Past 24 Hours; Records 86% Jump in Daily Cases.

Counsel for Puducherry Union Territory said the UT government has imposed severe restrictions and has taken preventive measures to ensure COVID-appropriate behaviour during the new year celebrations.

Puducherry confirmed two cases of Omicron variant of coronavirus on Tuesday.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Says 'Parties That Ruled UP in Past Didn't Care for Health of Dalits, Minorities'.

Puducherry Health Department has instructed all hotels, malls, restaurants, cinema owners to only allow individuals who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to enter their premises for new year celebrations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)