Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 19 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir State Disaster Management Authority (JK DMA) has issued a high-danger level avalanche warning on Monday for Kupwara and Ganderbal districts of Jammu and Kashmir for the next 24 hours.

The warning said that the avalanche is likely above 2200 metres over the Kupwara and Ganderbal districts.

JK DMA also issued a warning of medium danger level avalanche over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban Bandipore, and Baramulla districts.

"High Danger Level Avalanche is likely to occur above 2200 metres over Kupwara and Ganderbal districts in the next 24 hours. Avalanche with a medium danger level is likely to occur above 2000 metres over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban, Bandipore and Baramulla districts," JK DMA said in a post on X

JK DMA added that an avalanche with a low danger level is also likely to occur above 2500 metres over Anantnag and Kulgam districts in the next 24 hours.

People living in these areas have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing into the avalanche-prone areas.

Meanwhile, Srinagar district in Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a sudden dip in temperature on Monday as rainfall lashed the area.

Srinagar recorded a temperature of two degrees Celsius on Monday. While the temperature in Gulmarg was recorded at minus 2.9 degrees Celsius.

The Meteorological Department has issued an extended wet spell warning for the entire region, predicting light to moderate rain and snow across most parts of Jammu and Kashmir till Wednesday.

The Weather Department has warned of an "extended wet spell" across Jammu and Kashmir until Wednesday afternoon. They predict light to moderate rain and snow in most places, including plains and lower reaches, from February 19 to 20. This wet spell could lead to flash floods in hilly areas, landslides, and disruption of essential services like power and water supply. (ANI)

