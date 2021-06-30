Noida (UP), Jun 30 (PTI) The high prices of petrol and diesel have come as a "double whammy" for the common public, which has already been hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, Congress leaders said here Wednesday, demanding a roll-back in fuel rates.

Scores of Congress and its youth wing members took out a demonstration against the central and the Uttar Pradesh government from Noida's commercial hub of Sector 18 to the city magistrate's office in view of the high fuel prices.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised 'achche din' but instead his government has raised prices of fuel to over Rs 100 per litre," Congress's Anil Yadav said.

"It's a double whammy for the common public which was already reeling under the COVID -19 pandemic and has been hit by high prices of petrol and diesel," he added.

Youth Congress' district president Purshottam Nagar alleged that the government was deliberately looting the common public with high fuel prices.

"The rates of petrol and diesel in India are high while the rate of crude oil in the international market is low. The government is looting the common man and pocketing the benefits," he alleged.

The protesters were stopped by the Noida Police mid-way during the demonstration march after which their representation demanding the lowering of fuel prices was sent to the city magistrate.

