Ghaziabad (UP), Aug 5 (PTI) A man died due to electrocution after a high-tension wire snapped and fell on him in this Uttar Pradesh district on Thursday, police said.

The deceased, Mukesh, was eating snacks at a roadside stall when the incident occurred near the Maliknagar trisection. He was returning to his village, Basantpur Sainthli, with his wife from a hospital in Murad Nagar town after Covid vaccination.

His wife Reena was standing at a distance from him and thus, got saved, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

Mukesh was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead. The deceased, who was in his late 30s, used to run a cyber cafe in his village, police said.

Villagers gathered at the Murad Nagar police station after the incident and created a ruckus over the alleged negligence on the part of the electricity department. Officers of the police and revenue departments subsequently managed to pacify them.

In accordance with norms of the electricity department, a compensation of Rs 5 lakh was given to the deceased's family. An ex-gratia amount would also be paid from the chief minister's relief fund for which a recommendation letter would be sent to the government by the competent authority.

The deceased is survived by his wife and two children, the SP said.

