New Delhi [India], April 21 (ANI): The government has taken significant measures to increase gateways to education for the youth by giving a boost to building Universities, IIT's, IIMs, and similar institutions across the country.

The number of universities in the nation has witnessed a significant rise in the last 9 years, up from 320 in 2014 to 1,113 in 2023.

Furthermore, 5,298 colleges have been built in the last 9 years (up from 38,498 in 2014 to 43,796 in 2023), which has led to increased access to education for students across the country. It is noteworthy that 43 per cent of universities and 61.4 per cent of colleges are located in Rural Areas.

Moreover, the government has also expanded the number of IITs and IlMs across the country. With 16 Ills and 13 IIMs built in the last 9 years, the government has ensured enhanced opportunities for students to pursue higher education. (ANI)

