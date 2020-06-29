Kolkata, Jun 29 (PTI) West Bengal on Monday recorded the highest one-day spike in COVID-19 cases with 624 new infections, taking the state's tally to 17,907, while 14 more people succumbed to the disease raising the death toll to 653, a health bulletin said.

Thirteen, out of the 14 deceased, died due to comorbidities where COVID-19 was incidental, it said.

Since Sunday, 526 patients were discharged from different hospitals in the state after they recovered from the disease.

The number of active cases is now 5,535, according to the bulletin.

