New Delhi, Aug 16 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 5.40 pm:

NATION

Also Read | Malala Yousafzai on Afghanistan Crisis: ‘Deeply Worried About Women and Minorities’.

DEL38 CONG-SONIA-INDEPENDENCE

Sin to stay silent when fundamental rights, Constitution trampled upon: Sonia Gandhi

Also Read | Delhi Man Stabs Teen, Her Mother For Rejecting Marriage Proposal; Case Registered.

New Delhi: As India enters the 75th year of independence, the Congress Monday said party chief Sonia Gandhi has urged people to introspect what freedom means and told them it is a "sin" to remain silent when fundamental rights and the Constitution are "trampled upon".

DEL14 VIRUS-LD CASES

India adds 32,937 COVID-19 cases, 417 deaths

New Delhi: India's coronavirus caseload mounted to 3,22,25,513 on Monday with 32,937 fresh infections, while the active cases came down to 3,81,947, the lowest in 145 days, according to Union health ministry data.

DEL23 AVI-LD AFGHAN-DIVERT

AI cancels its only Kabul flight, diverts 2 US-Delhi flights to avoid 'uncontrolled' Afghan airspace

New Delhi: Air India cancelled its Delhi-Kabul-Delhi flight that was scheduled to operate on Monday to avoid Afghanistan airspace after it was declared "uncontrolled" by authorities at the Kabul airport, senior officials said.

BOM9 MH-PAWAR-RS RUCKUS

Use of force by marshals during ruckus in RS indirect attack on MPs: Pawar

Mumbai: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Monday claimed the use of force by mashals during ruckus in the Rajya Sabha last week was an "indirect attack on parliamentarians", and if seven Union ministers come together before media to justify the government, it shows they are on a "weak wicket".

DEL32 CONG-SUSHMITA-3RDLD QUIT

Congress leader Sushmita Dev quits party, joins TMC

New Delhi: The women's wing chief of the Congress, Sushmita Dev, quit the party and joined the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Monday.

DEL24 CONG-AFGHANISTAN

Cong says no plan in place to evacuate Indians from Afghanistan, calls it gross abdication of duty

New Delhi: With the Taliban taking over Afghanistan, the Congress on Monday asked the Modi government to wake up from its slumber and protect Indians in the strife-torn country.

MDS4 KA-VICE PRESIDENT-SCIENTISTS

Scientists should come up with out-of-the-box solutions to address various challenges faced by mankind: VP

Bengaluru: Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday called on the scientific community to strive to excel and innovate for improving the lives of the people, by coming up with out-of-the-box solutions to address various challenges faced by mankind.

DEL30 VACCINE-HEALTH MINISTRY

Cumulative Covid vaccine doses administered in India cross 55 crore: Govt

New Delhi: The cumulative COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country surpassed the 55 crore-mark on Monday, the Union health ministry said.

MDS7 KL-VIRUS-MANDAVIYA

Union Health Minister lauds COVID-19 prevention steps in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who arrived in Kerala with a central team on Monday to review the COVID-19 situation in the state, lauded the coronavirus prevention steps taken by the Left government.

LEGAL

LGD12 SC-PEGASUS-LD CENTRE

Petitions seeking probe based on 'conjectures and surmises': Govt to SC on Pegasus snooping row

New Delhi: The Centre told the Supreme Court on Monday that petitions seeking an independent probe into the Pegasus snooping allegations are based on "conjectures, surmises" and unsubstantiated media reports and a group of experts will examine all issues raised.

LGD14 DL-COURT-RIOTS

Delhi riots: Police seek time to argue UAPA bail plea, says 'can't talk in air'

New Delhi: A court here on Monday adjourned the hearing on the bail application of former Congress Councillor Ishrat Jahan in the Delhi riots conspiracy case till August 20, after the prosecutor sought more time and said that he cannot “talk in the air”.

FOREIGN

FGN54 PAK-AFGHAN-SLAVERY-IMRAN

Afghans have broken 'shackles of slavery': Pak PM Imran Khan

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday seemed to endorse the Taliban taking over Kabul by saying that Afghanistan has broken the "shackles of slavery" in the neighbouring war-torn country. By Sajjad Hussain

FGN46: PAK-AFGHAN-LD QURESHI

Islamabad: Pakistan's Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Monday said the international community must remain engaged with Afghanistan, asserting that Islamabad will continue to play a facilitative role to bring political settlement in the war-torn neighbouring country, which has been taken over by the Taliban in a sudden and unprecedented collapse of the government.

FGN52 AFGHAN-LD TALIBAN

Chaos as thousands flee Afghanistan after Taliban takeover Kabul: Thousands of people packed into the Afghan capital's airport on Monday, rushing the tarmac and pushing onto planes in desperate attempts to flee the country after the Taliban overthrew the Western-backed government. US troops fired warning shots as they struggled to manage the chaotic evacuation. (AP). PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)