New Delhi, August 16: In a shocking incident, a man stabbed a 40-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter in Delhi. The accused attacked the due after his marriage proposal was rejected. The accused has been identified as 38-year-old Ramu. He wanted to marry the woman's daughter. The incident took place on Sunday night at Delhi's Kapashera area. Delhi Shocker: Man Thrashes Brother to Death With Brick While He Was Fast Asleep Following Financial Dispute.

A case of attempt to murder was registered against the accused. According to a report published in India Today, the accused was a friend of Laali's late husband and worked as a labourer. On Sunday, Ramu visited Laali's house and told her that he wanted to marry her daughter. After the woman rejected his marriage proposal, the accused stabbed both the mother her daughter with a sharp-edged iron weapon.

In the scuffle, Ramu also got injured. Laali's neighbour caught him. They took all three to a nearby hospital. The woman works as a field labourer. Ramu lives near Laali's house. The case was registered at the Chhawla police station. The accused was arrested by the police. Delhi Shocker: Minor Boy Strangulates Teen to Death For Using Foul Language Against His Family Members.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Santosh Kumar Meena told news agency PTI, "Based on the victim's statement, we have registered a case of attempt to murder under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code at Chhawla police station. The accused has been arrested and is in police custody." An investigation has been launched into the matter.

