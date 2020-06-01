India News | HIGHLIGHTS AT 9:15 PM HIGHLIGHTS

New Delhi, Jun 1 (PTI) Following are the top stories at 9:15 pm:

NATION

India's COVID-19 tally crosses 1.9 lakh; Unlocking begins in various parts

New Delhi: The nationwide tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases crossed 1.9 lakh on Sunday after a record number of nearly 8,400 people tested positive, but recoveries also rose further to near 92,000. Several cities saw the lockdown restrictions being eased with even traffic snarls returning back on roads.

Naidu, Birla discuss holding monsoon session, favour e-Parliament as option in the long run

New Delhi: Preparations for holding the monsoon session of Parliament with coronavirus-induced norms like social distancing and exploring 'virtual Parliament' as on option in the long run were discussed by Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla during a meeting on Monday, sources said.

Uttarakhand CM, three other ministers in self-quarantine after colleague tests positive

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat and three cabinet colleagues were in self-quarantine Monday following a meeting last week with Tourism Minister Satpal Maharaj, who has tested positive for coronavirus.

Monsoon keeps its date with Kerala; North India likely to receive above normal rainfall

New Delhi: The southwest monsoon hit Kerala on Monday on its normal onset date, marking the commencement of the four-month-long rainfall season, the India Meteorological Department said on Monday.

Three Pak terrorists killed as Army foils major infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Rajouri

Jammu: Three heavily-armed Pakistani terrorists were killed as the Army scuttled a major infiltration bid along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Monday.

India's COVID-19 recovery rate improving, fatality rate declining: Health Ministry

New Delhi: There has been a steady decline in India's COVID-19 fatality rate which now stands at 2.83 per cent, much lower than in countries like the US, the UK, France and Italy, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday, even as India recorded 230 deaths and its biggest single-day spike of 8,392 cases in 24 hours.

HM Amit Shah assures Rupani, Thackeray help to deal with cyclone; reviews preparations

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday reviewed the preparations in Gujarat and Maharashtra for an impending cyclone and assured the chief ministers of the two western states all possible central help to deal with any situation arising out of it.

Confusion over made in India goods, list of non-'swadeshi' items for CAPF canteens withdrawn

New Delhi: The government on Monday withdrew a list of over 1,000 non ‘swadeshi' products to be banned from sale at Central Armed Police Force canteens barely a couple of hours after it was circulated as several items in it were made in India.

LEGAL

HC declines plea for pan-India guidelines to protect women from violence, calls it publicity stunt

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday declined to entertain a PIL seeking directions to the Centre to formulate pan-India guidelines to protect women against all kind of violence and discrimination during COVID-19 pandemic, saying it has been filed "for the purpose of news bites".

HC suspends life convict's sentence in 1984 riots case by 12 weeks on medical ground

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday suspended for 12 weeks the life imprisonment sentence awarded to one of the convicts in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case as he was suffering from chronic kidney ailment and was highly vulnerable to a contagious disease like COVID-19.

Give details of PPE kits given to sanitation workers on daily basis: HC to AAP govt and three MCDs

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Monday asked the AAP government and the three municipal corporations to give details of the number of sanitation workers in their jurisdictions and the number of PPE kits provided to them on a day-to-day basis during COVID-19 pandemic.

FOREIGN

Situation at border with India 'stable', both sides have "unimpeded" communication channels: China

Beijing: China on Monday said that the overall situation at the border with India was "stable and controllable", and both the countries have "unimpeded" communication channels to resolve the issues through dialogue and consultations. By K J M Varma

Pompeo accuses China of using 'tactical situation" on ground to its advantage and making threats

Washington: US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has accused China of using a "tactical situation" on the ground to its advantage and threatening others, like the one that is happening on its border with India, for an awfully long time. By Lalit K Jha

Trump says US will designate Antifa terrorist organisation for role in violence

Washington: US President Donald Trump has said that America will designate far-left extremist group Antifa as a terrorist organisation in view of its role in violence across the country after the killing of a black man by a white police officer in Minnesota. By Lalit K Jha. PTI

