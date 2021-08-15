New Delhi, Aug 15 (PTI) Highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Independence Day speech:

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Shot Dead in Dadri, 2 Arrested.

* In the near future, we are going to launch the national master plan of Prime Minister 'Gati Shakti'. This scheme of more than Rs 100 lakh crore will result in new employment opportunities for lakhs of youth.

Also Read | iQOO 8 Pro With 8GB RAM & Snapdragon 888+ SoC Spotted on Geekbench: Report.

* It is a moment of pride for us that because of our scientists, we were able to develop two Make in India Covid vaccines and carry out the world's largest vaccine drive. It was extremely difficult to get vaccines during such a major crisis, with the pandemic plaguing the entire world.

* India's young generation has made our country proud at the Tokyo Olympics. All such athletes are amongst us today. They have not only won our hearts but also inspired our young generation.

* Today, I am requesting from the ramparts of the Red Fort that 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas' and now 'Sabka Prayas' is very important for the achievement of our goals.

* We have to ensure that we meet our goal of building an ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat' when we celebrate 100 years of India's Independence.

* We need to provide hand-holding to the backward categories and sectors. With the concern of fulfilling the basic needs, reservation is being ensured for the Dalits, Backward classes, Adivasis and the poor people from general category.

* The delimitation commission has been constituted in Jammu and Kashmir itself and preparations are also going on for the assembly elections.

* Whether east, northeast, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, the entire Himalayan region, our coastal belt or tribal region, these will become a big base for India's development in the future.

* Today a new history of connectivity is being written in the northeast. This is a connectivity of both the hearts and the infrastructure. Very soon the work of connecting all the state capitals of the northeast with rail service is going to be completed. Under the Act-East Policy, today northeast, Bangladesh, Myanmar and Southeast Asia are also being connected.

* The government is now focusing on the welfare of small farmers. Ten crore farmer families have directly received over Rs 1.5 lakh crore in their bank accounts.

* To further increase our developmental progress, we have to focus on our manufacturing and export.

* I want to tell the manufacturers - Every product you make is a brand ambassador for India. As long as that product is in use, the buyer will say - yes this is Made in India.

* India will have to augment both its manufacturing and exports. You have witnessed, just a few days ago, India launched its first indigenous Aircraft Carrier INS Vikrant for trial in the sea. Today India is making its own indigenous fighter aircraft, its own submarine. Gaganyaan is also slated to hoist India's flag in space. This itself is evidential of our immense capabilities in indigenous manufacturing.

* We have to stop the over involvement of the government in the form of complex policies. Today, we have abolished over 15,000 unnecessary compliances. We have introduced tax reforms that will give impetus to Ease of Living and Ease of Doing Business.

* India is not energy independent. It spends over Rs 12 lakh crores on importing energy. We have to ensure that India becomes ‘Atma Nirbhar' in energy production too.

* We are giving equal emphasis to environmental security as to national security. Be it biodiversity or land neutrality, climate change or waste recycling, organic farming, India is progressing in all these sectors.

* Green Hydrogen is the future of the world. Today, I announce the setting up of the National Hydrogen Mission.

* India has also made a move towards electric mobility and the work on 100 per cent electrification of the railways is also progressing at a fast pace. Indian Railways has set a target of becoming Net Zero Carbon Emitter by 2030.

* The country is also emphasising on Mission Circular Economy. Our Vehicle Scrap Policy is a great example of the same. Today, India is the only country in the group of G-20 countries, which is moving fast towards achieving its climate goals. India has set a target of 450 GW of renewable energy by the end of this decade - 450 GW by 2030. Of this, the target of 100 GW has been achieved by India ahead of schedule.

* The nature of global relations has changed after the Second World War. There is a possibility of a new world order post the Covid pandemic. The world has seen and appreciated India's efforts during the pandemic. Today, the world is looking at India from a new perspective. There are two important aspects of this perception -- one is terrorism and the other is expansionism. India is fighting both these challenges and is also responding strongly in a restrained manner. Our defence preparedness has to be equally strong if India has to fulfill its obligations properly.

* I am not a fortune teller, I believe in the fruits of action. I have faith in the youth of my country, I trust the sisters of the country, the daughters of the country, the farmers of the country, or the professionals of the country. This 'can do' generation can achieve every unimaginable goal. PTI PR

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)