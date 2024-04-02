New Delhi, Apr 2 (PTI) Following are the highlights of the hearing on Tuesday in the Supreme Court which tore into Patanjali Ayurved's defence for putting out advertisements about medicinal efficacy of its products:

* SC refused to accept the apology from yoga guru Ramdev and Patanjali Ayurved's managing director Acharya Balkrishna as "lip service".

* SC took strong note of their "absolute defiance" in not adhering to the undertaking given before it in the case filed by the Indian Medical Association.

* SC questioned the Centre's alleged inaction over Patanjali's claims about efficacy of its products and denigrating allopathy during the Covid peak and asked why the government chose to keep its "eyes shut".

* SC warned Patanjali, Ramdev and Balkrishna that it would take note of "perjury" as certain documents, which were said to be attached with other papers, were created later on.

* SC disapproved of Balkrishna's statement that the Drugs and Cosmetics (Magic Remedies) Act is "archaic".

* SC said Patanjali Ayurved's advertisements were in the "teeth of the Act" and violated with impunity the undertaking given to the court.

* Your apology is not persuading this court really to accept it. We think it is more of a lip service, SC told Balkrishna's counsel.

* SC said purpose of contempt is to make a person realise that the majesty of the law is above all.

* SC said undertaking given before court has to be abided by in letter and spirit.

* SC posted the matter for hearing on April 10 and said Ramdev and Balkrishna have to appear again.

