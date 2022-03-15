New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) A plea was Tuesday filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court verdict which dismissed pleas seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom, saying Hijab is not a part of the essential religious practice in Islamic faith.

The petition has been filed in the apex court by a Muslim student against the high court judgement.

Also Read | Karnataka Shocker: Man Killed by 2 Friends Over Sarcastic Comment in Davanagere District; Arrested.

Earlier in the day, the high court dismissed the petitions filed by a section of Muslim students from the Government Pre-University Girls College in Udupi, seeking permission to wear Hijab inside the classroom.

The prescription of school uniform is only a reasonable restriction, constitutionally permissible which the students cannot object to, the high court said.

Also Read | JBT Recruitment 2022: State Govt To Start Batch-Wise Recruitment of JBT Posts, Says Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)